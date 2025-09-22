New Jersey Catholic school teacher put on paid leave because she's a gestational surrogate

South Jersey Catholic school teacher says she was put on leave for being another family's surrogate

South Jersey Catholic school teacher says she was put on leave for being another family's surrogate

South Jersey Catholic school teacher says she was put on leave for being another family's surrogate

A kindergarten teacher at a Catholic school in Vineland, New Jersey, was put on paid administrative leave because she's a surrogate carrying a baby for another family. The Catholic faith deems surrogacy unethical, but the teacher said she never thought she would be pulled from the classroom just weeks into the school year.

Usually, Jadira Bonilla would be in the classroom on a Monday morning in September with her kindergarteners at St. Mary School in Vineland.

"Today's the first day of fall. I have so many fun activities that I usually do with them," Bonilla said.

Instead, Bonilla was told to stay home after being placed on paid administrative leave 10 days ago because she's a gestational surrogate, now 25 weeks along in her pregnancy.

"They pulled me into the office, and the diocese said that I was possibly in violation of my contract, so I would be placed on administrative leave until further notice while they investigate. So far, I haven't heard anything back yet," she said.

Bonilla said her contract doesn't say anything about surrogacy, and she didn't think it was a problem because she had been a surrogate four years ago while teaching at a different Catholic school in Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia asked to see her contract, but she said she can't access it because her school account was deactivated while she was on leave. Since news of her situation has spread, parents haven't stopped reaching out to her.

CBS News Philadelphia

"They're concerned. They're upset that this is happening. They would much rather have me in the classroom," she said.

Bonilla showed us some of the messages from parents. One message read, "If they're so uncomfortable having you work at the school as a surrogate, then they should be uncomfortable about taking tuition from anyone who has used a surrogate or had IVF, like myself."

Bonilla said she was first inspired to become a surrogate at a young age when her cousin needed medical treatments that wouldn't allow her to carry a baby in the future. Bonilla and her husband have two children of their own, and this is her second pregnancy as a surrogate.

"I just felt it in my heart that this was something I wanted to do just to help someone out," she said.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, "Pope Francis strongly condemned the practice of surrogacy calling it 'a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child.'"

The St. Mary School principal sent us an email that read in part: "We certainly understand Mrs. Bonilla's concern. It has been our hope to meet with her to help her fully understand the Catholic Church's teaching on surrogacy, but that has not happened as of yet. Mrs. Bonilla is a valued teacher and one we hope will one day again teach in our school with the full knowledge of our faith, which guides our educational principles."