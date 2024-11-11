Delaware high school's Veterans Day breakfast has special meaning for community

Every Veterans Day, Saint Mark's High School in Wilmington, Delaware, hosts a special breakfast for veterans, military members, and their families.

Veteran Capt. Tom Weisenfels has attended for the last several years.

"It's just a time to really reflect on all the service, active, former, and just be so grateful for what we have in the country today," Weisenfels said.

CBS News Philadelphia

For some, it's an emotional day.

Veteran Tom Tyree is honored to share this special meal with his granddaughter, who hopes to fill her grandfather's shoes one day.

"It touches you right [in the heart]. All of this," Tyree said. The meaning of the military, the meaning of commitment."

Cmdr. Pat Cerchio retired from the Navy 10 years ago.

"I like to get out and let people know about being in the military and how great it can be, particularly for women," Cerchio said.

It is more than a breakfast. It supports the Stephen M. McGowan Scholarship Fund, school president Patrick Tienan says. Cpl. Stephen McGowen was a member of the class of 1996.

"Stephen was a member of the class of 96 who was killed in action," Tiernan said. "So it's a chance to give back to the community."

CBS News Philadelphia

McGowan was killed in Iraq in 2005 while serving in the Army. The funds collected provide tuition assistance for the children of active-duty military and veterans attending St. Mark's.

While delivering the keynote address, Weisenfels shared a message directed at the country.

"Through the years, through the wars, many have lost their lives," Weisenfels said. "It's really a sacrifice, and we're just so grateful for the service of all of you out there. This great event is to honor those, and we're happy to do it here at St. Mark's."

More than 100 veterans and their families attended Monday's breakfast, a St. Mark's tradition that keeps growing.