Philadelphia area honors veterans with parades, ceremonial events and discounts

While there can never be enough gratitude shown toward those who served in the United States Armed Forces, many events are being held this Veterans Day to salute the brave men and women to sacrificed to protect our country.

Veterans Day, on Monday, Nov. 11, is a day of celebration in honor of those who served in the Armed Forces. Here's a list of events honoring veterans and their patriotism, plus some freebies and discounts for them this holiday.

Veterans Day discounts and freebies

Several restaurant chains, food establishments, furniture retailers, clothing stores, auto services, and entertainment and recreation destinations are offering a variety of freebies and deals in honor of Veterans Day. You can check out that full list on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

In Philadelphia, the Museum of the American Revolution is saluting veterans on Monday by offering free admission to those currently serving in the military, veterans and Blue Star Families on Sunday and Monday.

Additionally, all active or retired military personnel can catch a free ride on NJ Transit's rail, bus or light rail services on Monday. Veterans and active members, in or out of uniform, just have to show one of the following valid IDs: a military ID card, Veterans Administration identification, a membership card for any veterans organization, or could just be wearing a U.S. military uniform.

The Elmwood Park Zoo is also offering free admission to veterans with a valid veteran's ID and a photo ID on Sunday ahead of the holiday. Philadelphia's Museum of Illusions will also thank veterans on Sunday and Monday with free admission. Veterans must present a valid ID for the admission deal.

Veterans Day events in Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Veterans Parade kicks off at noon at 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 10 and will end just past the Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval. The festival features several food trucks and will run until 4 p.m.

This free Veterans Day Ceremony will be celebrated aboard the Olympia Monday morning starting at 10 a.m. The event is approximately one hour long and will feature keynote speaker, Captain Kate Higgins-Bloom, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay.

The Olympia is docked across from Spruce Street Harbor Park, located next to the Moshulu.

Delaware County will salute its veterans on Monday starting at 11:11 a.m. with a parade. The parade will begin on State Street outside the Media Theatre and end in front of the County Courthouse with a concluding ceremony.

The Media Veterans Day Parade will also highlight its 2024 grand marshall, Master Sgt. Tanya Harris, who also previously worked as a recruiting office supervisor for the Delaware Air National Guard.

Veterans Day events in New Jersey

The community will honor veterans at Sea Isle City's 2024 Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by Mayor Leonard Desiderio on Monday at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park on JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue.

There's a rain location at Community Lodge at 300 JFK Boulevard.

Officials said the ceremony will feature "patriotic hymns [including Bag Pipe music], the placement of wreaths around the park's fountain, and words of praise for our nation's veterans."

Two veterans will also be presented with "Quilts of Valor," a handmade quilt that officials said was created by volunteers at the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Veterans Day events in Delaware

The Rehoboth Concert Band wants to honor veterans with an uplifting, heartfelt and free concert at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Officials said there's no charge to enter but donations will be accepted at the door with all proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor described as "a charity providing life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders."