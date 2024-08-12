At one Philadelphia church, volunteers are on a mission to help those going through tough times feel loved

Philadelphia church volunteer on a mission to help people going through tough times

Philadelphia church volunteer on a mission to help people going through tough times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On a bustling Frankford Avenue, the historic St. Mark's Church is just as busy — until you step inside the sanctuary and meet Cristina Mancini.

"I'm here at the church seven days a week, maybe about 60-70 hours," Mancini said.

Mancini has been volunteering for her entire life. She's worked with people who are HIV positive, volunteered as an EMT and volunteered at an animal shelter.

For the last four years, Mancini has been in between jobs. While she needs to work, helping those who are lost reclaim their own sense of belonging is far more rewarding.

That process can start with something as simple as taking a shower. The ministry's shower is open Mondays, Wednesdays, or by appointment and for emergencies.

"After a shower, they just feel and look like a new person," Mancini said. "Really have that sense of dignity is restored."

People can also take advantage of laundry and pick up a few basic necessities like sleeping bags, toiletries and clothes at the church. There's also a food pantry. Each room is managed by volunteers, also called outreach missionaries, like Yvonne Flick.

"So my daughter used to come to this church until she passed away," Flick said. "She lost her battle to this disease."

The disease, known as drug addiction, is something Flick said runs in the family.

After going to rehab herself in another state, Flick has turned her grief over her daughter's death into a purpose to help others.

"God turns your mess into a message," she said.

At 52 years old, Flick learned how to drive. Now with the help of Mancini, they're helping more people on the streets of Kensington by giving out bagged lunches.

"Jesus told us to love God and love neighbor," Mancini said. "When you feel that love of God, you want to share it with your neighbor."