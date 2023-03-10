St. Joseph's University elects first female president

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a historic decision 172 years in the making. Saint Joseph's University's Board of Trustees has elected Dr. Cheryl McConnell as its 29th and first female president.

McConnel will assume the role immediately, ascending from her position as the university's interim president which she has served since June 2022. The university notes that she has 35 years of proven experience in Jesuit education and a roster of accomplishments at the school.

"Dr. McConnell is the right person to lead Saint Joseph's at this time of exceptional change," James Norris, chair of the University's Board of Trustees, said. "Cheryl has strong business acumen, deep higher education experience, a career marked by dedicated commitment to our Jesuit mission and exceptional leadership skills. She was the unanimous choice of the committee, even among an impressive and diverse pool of external candidates."

Before arriving at Saint Joseph's in 2019, McConnell held several leadership positions at Rockhurst University. She is also a first-generation college graduate, having earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and her Master of Professional Accountancy degree from Wichita State University.

"I look forward to working with President McConnell as she leads our Catholic, Jesuit University into its next chapters of teaching excellence, scholarship and service to the Philadelphia community, our nation and larger world," Joseph M. O'Keefe, S.J., provincial of the Society of Jesus' USA East Province, said.