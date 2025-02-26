St. John of God Community Services marks 60 years of empowering individuals with disabilities

St. John of God Community Services marks 60 years of supporting individuals with disabilities

There's a magical place near Deptford, New Jersey that started in 1965 with five members of the Hospitaller Order of St. John of God.

The brothers came over from Ireland and set out to build a school for children with developmental disabilities.

As the need grew they expanded their services from childhood to adult development.

"Sixty years later here we are. We have services for those who are 21-plus with special needs," said Zachary Cooper.

Cooper is the Senior Executive of Mission Advancement at St. John of God Community Services in Westville Grove. He started volunteering at 10 years old and it's also the only place he's ever worked.

It's a similar story for Buddy. Buddy has been attending St. John of God Community Services since he was 10 years old.

Now at 70, he's a little taller and has fewer curls, but his smile is still the same.

He's one of many who enjoy the organization's vocational and adult day program.

Inside their fulfillment center, T-shirt rolling was underway – the same shirts that are launched from T-shirt cannons at Philadelphia Sixers games.

While everyone was busy working, there was some chatter around the organization's 60th anniversary "Hope With Hospitality Gala." The event takes place on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 6 p.m.

This year Buddy is being recognized as one of the first students. Cooper says these events are all about empowering possibilities.

"It's rewarding to see we are doing something right. His family trusts us. He's happy, healthy and he lives a good life here," Cooper said.

You can donate to St. John of God Community Services on their website.