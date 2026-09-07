SPS Technologies settles class action lawsuit after massive fire at Abington facility

SPS Technologies has settled a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of those impacted by last year's massive fire at the company's Abington Township facility.

The fire broke out on Feb. 17, 2025, at SPS, a manufacturer of metal parts for the aerospace industry, the military, and other industries. The blaze led to evacuations and a shelter-in-place order, and took about 114 hours to get under control.

News of the $5 million settlement was announced Friday, Sept. 4. The settlement is still awaiting approval from the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

The settlement money would help businesses recoup lost revenue and repair property damage, as well as lost wages related to the fire.

As part of the settlement, SPS and its parent company, Precision Castparts Corp., deny any wrongdoing.

Anyone within a 1-mile radius of the SPS facility at 301 Highland Avenue is considered part of the settlement class and would be able to apply for funds.

Business owners who operated within that 1-mile radius are also eligible for the settlement. A map of the impacted area is available here.

Claims are due by Dec. 3, 2026. More information is available on SPS-settlement.com.