Sprouts Farmers Market: local produce and a community impact | Sponsored

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Farm-like essence isn't only found outdoors. Sprouts Farmers Market is a market where you can breathe deep while shopping for all of your dietary needs and it recently built a new store in Northeast Philadelphia.

They do not have tall walls, allowing you to see the store from its supplement aisles to its bakery sections and everything in between. It's like treasure hunt shopping, as your natural curiosity and discovery take over.

This concept is a fantastic representation of how Sprouts sources its product from start to finish. We took a step outside to learn how important neighboring sourcing is. Sprouts is confident in the quality of locally grown produce it can offer its customers, including seasonal items. Sprouts is proud to exercise ways to be green.

You are encouraged to bring reusable containers or purchase reusable mesh bags. They donate to cattle ranches making animal feed and well as partnering with non-profit organizations and food banks.

Specifically, here in Philadelphia, Sprouts has donated the equivalent of over 200,000 meals to Philabundance, a food bank committed to combating hunger in the region. By working together, Sprouts and Philabundance aim to ensure that nutritious food reaches those who need it most.

Of course, Sprouts offers a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including farm-fresh produce, fresh meat and seafood, vitamins and supplements, seasonal items, and unique attributed products such as plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

Just like you can purchase an array of dietary products, Sprouts offers an assortment of self-serving portions in its bulk section. Grab a teaspoon of turmeric or a bag filled with chocolate-covered gummy bears! But they are so much more than a grocery store as they build personal connections with the customer and the community. They take care of the planet and the community.

Sprouts invites all Philadelphians to visit their storefronts, explore their tastes in surrounding farms, and join in the effort to create a healthier, more connected community! To find a Sprouts location near you, visit Sprouts.com/stores.