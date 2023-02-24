Phillies spring training: New vendors, foods, drinks & merch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Spring break season is just around the corner! For a lot of our Phils fans this means heading down south, specifically to South Florida, to catch a few spring training games.

The Phillies' home away from home has a lot of new vendors ahead of this season. Our Natasha Brown spoke with the Director of Florida Operations John Timberlake Friday morning.

There will be new foods, beverages, and merchandise at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Timberlake says the park's food and beverage director mentioned some of their newest food items include fried queso bites, empanadas, a Guinness Beer Bratwurst, Big Kahuna Burger.

Of course, you'll need something to wash down your savory snacks. BayCare has partnered with some local Philadelphia favorite alcohol brands including Stateside Seltzers, Surfside Iced Teas and Klyr Rum.

A trip to spring training could never be complete without a new T-shirt or hat.

Timberlake said they have lots of NLC clothing items, but not just in the Phillies' signature red, white, and blue colors.

"One of the things we really pride ourselves in is the multitude of colors of various branded retail things you could purchase here," Timberlake said.

In addition to this, Timberlake says this year brings lots of new styles with the spring training logo with Clearwater, Florida featured in the branding.

And last but not least, you can expect to see our favorite guy in green attending every spring training game.

After all, it's the Phanatic's preseason too!