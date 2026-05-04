Spirit Airlines accounted for about 75% of flights at Atlantic City Airport. What comes next after the shutdown?

The sudden shutdown of Spirit Airlines is having an outsized impact on Atlantic City International Airport, where the budget carrier accounted for about 75% of all flights.

Just days after the shutdown, Spirit ticket counters at the airport sit empty and travelers are rushing to make new plans.

Alyssa Herrmann, a frequent flyer from Boca Raton, said she often relied on Spirit to travel to South Jersey to visit her husband.

"I was worried because when I saw that it did shut down on Saturday morning, I scrambled and told my husband, ' You better make a reservation for me ASAP before it only said a few seats left on a flight,'" Herrmann said.

Tim Kroll, airport director for Atlantic City International Airport, said up to 2,400 passengers a day depended on Spirit at the airport.

"It's a big hit financially for us," Kroll said. "I think the bigger hit maybe is to some of the employees here who, unfortunately, will probably lose their job."

Now, Allegiant Air is the only remaining commercial airline offering regular service. American Airlines provides a bus connection to Philadelphia International Airport, while Sun Country Airlines operates charter flights only.

Spirit previously operated five arrivals and five departures each day. Now, airport leaders are looking to other carriers to help fill the gap.

Breeze Airways announced it will begin service to Charleston this week, with additional routes to Orlando, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach and Myrtle Beach expected in July.

Meanwhile, Allegiant and American said they are capping fares for stranded passengers, but some travelers said the savings aren't materializing.

"They told us that they were going to cap the prices, but that really wasn't true," Hermann said. "The prices for flights on other airlines were way higher than what they say they were capping the flights at. So it wasn't really helpful at all to us."

Herrmann said she was able to rebook, but the loss of Spirit still stings, especially after years of loyalty perks that made traveling with her 14-year-old dog named Jersey more affordable.

"My husband and I were gold members, and that allowed us to fly our pet for free," Hermann said. "So now I'm going to have to be paying for him, and I'm quite upset about that."

Airport officials are concerned about the broader ripple effect on South Jersey's tourism economy, including hotels and casinos.