Special World War II exhibit open at West Chester University

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Special exhibition feature rare World War II memorabilia opens at West Chester University 00:51

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As Veterans Day is observed across the country, a new exhibit is helping to mark the federal holiday. A special exhibition featuring rare World War II memorabilia and artifacts is now open at West Chester University. 

It's called For Reel: The Cinematic Art of the Second World War.

It explores how World War II movies and film posters reflect history. 

World War II veteran Robert Gibson fought on D-Day. 

He spoke about the importance of the exhibit. 

"Let people know what's going on, what happened in the past so they appreciate it. You know what my famous story is don't cha? We did it for you, so don't screw it up," Gibson said. 

Gibson is 99 years old and still has a sense of humor. 

The exhibit runs through Dec. 9. 

First published on November 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM

