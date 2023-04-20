16-year-old fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Grays Ferry killed another teen in the city.
The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning.
A 16-year-old was found with two gunshots to the head. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police searched a house where they believe the shots came from. They found blood but have not recovered a weapon.
The house is being held for an investigation.
