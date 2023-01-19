1 in custody after fatal Southwest Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue just after 6 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to police.
Police say one person is in custody, and an off-duty officer witnessed the shooting.
