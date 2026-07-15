Southwest Philadelphia residents press for answers after 2 recent shootings in neighborhood

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson hosted a quality of life meeting for neighbors in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday night. The event came on the heels of two recent shootings in the neighborhood.

Residents spent the night connecting with city agencies for rental and mortgage assistance, sanitation, gas and electric utility help, and more as part of a series of community gatherings.

"It gives that opportunity to have that one-on-one interaction to address their issues and concerns, but most importantly an opportunity for us as the Council President's Office to follow up and making sure that we are on top of their issues and concerns," Johnson said.

In addition to the resources, residents said they want answers after two recent shootings just blocks away from the 12th District police headquarters, which hosted the town hall.

"A lot of times in my area, there are a lot of shootings going on, and there will be a lot of killings," one resident said.

Monday night, a suspect shot four people at nearby Finnegan Playground, according to police. Investigators think the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Last week, a 43-year-old food delivery driver was shot and killed on South Ithan Street. Police said the victim may have been targeted.

12th District Captain Matthew Johnson hopes nights like this will reassure those who live here that resources are here along with officers who remain committed to keeping everyone safe — together.

"Me and my team we will continue to hit the streets, patrol the area to give those residents a sense of security and safety that they deserve," Johnson said. "Everyone in the community is responsible for safety, so if you see something."