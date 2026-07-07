DoorDash delivery driver shot in head, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A DoorDash delivery driver was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

It happened on the 1000 block of South Ithan Street around 9:30 p.m. in Kingsessing, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said the 42-year-old man delivering for DoorDash was found lying next to his running vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Two spent shell casings and a DoorDash bag were also found near him at the scene.

The delivery driver was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after 10 p.m., Small said.

Small said that police are searching for three males who were wearing dark clothing in connection with the deadly shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.