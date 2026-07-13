4 wounded in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

Four people were hurt in a shooting Monday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2700 block of South 68th Street around 8:15 p.m. Officers found two male victims at the scene and took them to an area hospital. Another male victim was treated by medics at the scene but declined to go to the hospital, according to police. A fourth victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.

Police are investigating the shooting and have not made any arrests.