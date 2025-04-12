Philadelphia's Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park is back for another season, bigger than ever

Immerse yourself in another culture's flavor profile this weekend at the Southeast Asian Market in Philadelphia's FDR Park. The market, which officially opened for another season on April 5, is bigger than ever, hosting 71 vendors that each bring their own country's take on different recipes, jewelry, clothing and more.

Sandy Hang, the operations administrator for the Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park, said the market has vendors representing cultures from Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia. Hang said, these are the vendors that would come to the park to sell their cultural creations individually, before formally becoming the market back in 2021.

According to the market's website, for over 35 years, a community of refugees and immigrants has called FDR Park their home, coming together to connect their cultures, share ethnic foods and support one another through vending.

"There's nothing like the market here in Philly, honestly, in the entire country, and because there's so many different kinds of countries represented at the market and many of them represent a huge part of South Philadelphia, and they all live in this area, it's just so different," Hang said.

And even though some vendors sell similar foods, Hang said, each person brings a new spin to the dishes, eager for the community to try. From sticky rice and Vietnamese coffee to jewelry and clothing items, the weekend market at FDR Park has something for everyone.

The Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park is open on Saturdays and Sundays, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, check out the market's website or social media.