1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Route 206 in Southampton, New Jersey

By
Joe Brandt
CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

One person is dead after a crash on Route 206 in Southampton, New Jersey, overnight, State Police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Two other people were injured in the crash, NJSP said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

chopper-route-206-crash-southampton-twp-111325-frame-62925.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Images from Chopper 3 showed two vehicles with front-end damage and a pile of debris in the roadway.

Route 206 is closed between Route 38 and Woodlane Road.

Expect the road to be closed for some time Thursday morning as authorities continue their investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

