Crews battle large fire at Southampton, New Jersey, auto repair shop

Multiple crews responded to a large fire at an auto repair shop in Southampton Township, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.

According to Burlington County officials, the fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the R&J Diesel Auto Repair on the 200 block of Red Lion Road. When crews arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames shooting from the building. The fire also spread to multiple parked tractor-trailer cabs on site.

Fire personnel from surrounding towns were called in to assist with the firefight. The fire has since been placed under control.

Fortunately, no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported; the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.