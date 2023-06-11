Crowds against proposed Sixers arena protest from Chinatown to City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large crowd marched through the streets of Philly Saturday in protest over a possible new home for the Sixers. The proposed arena, 76 Place at Market East, would be built where part of the Fashion District Mall is.

It's on the edge of Chinatown from Market to Cuthbert Streets between 10th and 11th.

From Chinatown to City Hall, police say between 500 and 700 people marched to push back on the possibility of an arena near their neighborhood.

"Our voices need to be heard, loud and clear," Ying Shi said.

Shi moved from China more than 20 years ago. She says Chinatown helped her keep in touch with her culture while transitioning to a life in America.

"It's a melting pot," she said. "I think Chinatown should be preserved and reserved."

Many marched to the beat of the drums as they inched closer to City Hall with a red dragon following close behind. The event brought people of all ages out like Temple student Cyndi Zang, whose parents are also from China.

"Chinatown I feel like has really served as such a cultural point and home for so many families and individuals," Zang said. "They sort of all flocked to Chinatown as just a place where they can really be together and feel more at home."

Protestors say the arena would cause a number of problems, including rising rents for homes and businesses, which would drive people out of the neighborhood.

"It would impact the businesses and it would also push people out of Chinatown in terms of housing," Zang said.

"It's undeniable that the parking is going to be a total fiasco," Rob Johnson said.

Some people we spoke to say this is an issue that won't just impact Chinatown but other neighbors could also see the effects too.

"People need to wake up and realize that this arena is more than just Chinatown," Johnson said. "It's Old City, it's Gayborhood. It's all the neighborhoods that are going to be impacted by this."

It's a possible impact that many say is not needed in this area of Philadelphia. Supporters of the arena say it would revitalize that area.

The city is conducting an independent study on the impact the project would have on Center City.

We did reach out to the Sixers about Saturday's protest and they declined to comment but they did point us to an online document that outlines their plan.