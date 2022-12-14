Chinatown community speaking out against Sixers' arena plan

Chinatown residents to share concerns of Sixers proposed arena during meeting with developers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chinatown residents say they've been kept in the dark about the Philadelphia 76ers' proposed new arena, but that will change Wednesday when they meet with 76 Place developers.

The Sixers say they chose a location near Chinatown because it's in the heart of Philadelphia's public transportation hub and they hope to revitalize the area's economy, but 24 Asian American organizations and residents have questions about the proposal.

A community culturally rooted in silence is speaking out loud and clear through these signs.

"This says 'Save Chinatown,'" Derek Sam, Chinatown resident and a business owner, said.

Sam has lived in Chinatown for over 40 years and owns a cafe blocks from where the Sixers have proposed to build a new arena.

"Here is not suitable for an arena," Sam said. "This is not a town, it's a village."

Sam is part of the group of residents and activists who oppose the plan and claim their community was blindsided by a bill at the Philadelphia City Council's Finance Committee last week.

They claim the bill contained certain language that would help developers move the arena process along by shutting down Filbert Street between 10th and 11th Streets.

"How will we survive? All the trucking and construction, six years," Sam said. "Answer my question."

David Gould, the chief diversity impact officer for the Sixers, said since August, the organization has held more than 30 small presentations in Chinatown with stakeholders in the community.

"Ultimately, what we're tracking toward is putting together a proposal for a community benefits agreement where we would commit to investing in interventions and programs and other things that will help address some of the concerns."

In Old City, Joseph Schultice says the Sixers-Chinatown controversy has been the topic of discussion at his bar, Nick's Bar and Grille.

"With the way the crime is in this city, to me all it does is give the criminals even more opportunity to prey on people," Schultice said.

CBS Philadelphia looked at crime stats from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Over the last year, there have been over 1,200 incidents within a 10-block radius of where the arena would go up. The majority of the crimes have been theft and robberies.

It's another reason some residents in this neighborhood are against more foot traffic coming to the area.

"We've got the right to decide what we need," Sam said, "not what they give to us."

The meeting will begin at Ocean Harbor restaurant at 6 p.m.

The Sixers say they were only invited to listen and answer questions. They say they are not allowed any time to give a full presentation.