At least 7 people hit by car near Easter carnival event in Philadelphia, police say

At least seven people were struck by a car near the South Philly Easter Carnival Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector D F Pace told CBS News Philadelphia that around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to South 7th Street and Packer Avenue for multiple people struck by a vehicle.

Police said at least seven people were hit and they were all taken to Jefferson Health. One person is reported to have serious injuries and the others have minor injuries.

It's unknown at this time if any arrests were made.

