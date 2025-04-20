Watch CBS News
At least 7 people hit by car near Easter carnival event in Philadelphia, police say

By
Taleisha Newbiel
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Taleisha Newbill,
Matthew Cavallo

CBS Philadelphia

At least seven people were struck by a car near the South Philly Easter Carnival Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector D F Pace told CBS News Philadelphia that around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to South 7th Street and Packer Avenue for multiple people struck by a vehicle. 

Police said at least seven people were hit and they were all taken to Jefferson Health. One person is reported to have serious injuries and the others have minor injuries.

It's unknown at this time if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

