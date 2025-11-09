South Philadelphia family celebrates Thanksgiving early before son's next naval deployment

Thanksgiving came a little early for one Philadelphia family whose son will be deployed for the holidays.

Outside the Roccuzzo house on 12th Street in South Philadelphia, all the feelings of fall and patriotism are on full display.

Inside, the dining room was bustling as a turkey dinner with all the trimmings was on the table for one special guest who won't be able to be there in a few weeks.

Santino Roccuzzo, 26, enlisted in the Navy seven years ago, spending months and most holidays away on the USS Abraham Lincoln. He is home for a 10-day leave but is set to head out next week for another deployment that will extend into 2026.

"It's something bigger than myself, I feel like I had a bigger purpose," he said.

Military sacrifice runs in the family. Roccuzzo's dad, Joe, served four years in the Air Force.

Now his mom, Shawn Roccuzzo, once again balances both pride and heartache any day her son isn't here.

"It's totally a sacrifice every day. Some days it's harder than others. Birthdays, we never see him for his birthday. He's never here for my birthday," Shawn Roccuzzo, Santino's mom, said.

For now, those here are focused on their time together, grateful for love that endures no matter the distance.

"I'm here with my family, I spend time with them and that's the most important part, spending time with them," Santino Roccuzzo said, "because there's not a lot of time that we have together."