South Philadelphia stabbing leaves 55-year-old woman dead, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 55-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police said. 

The stabbing happened on the 2100 block of South 7th Street. 

Police said the 55-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and multiple times in both legs. She was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8:30 a.m., according to police. 

A person was detained for questioning, police said. No weapon was recovered, according to police. 

The homicide is under investigation, police said. 

Tom Ignudo

