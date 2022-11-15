Watch CBS News
Friends, family pay tribute to woman killed by man she knew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In South Philadelphia, friends and family paid tribute to a woman who was killed by a man she knew. Sahmyra Garcia was shot at least 10 times near Broad and Ellsworth Streets last Tuesday. 

Police sources tell Eyewitness News she had just taken out a protection from abuse order against her alleged killer.

Prosecutors say the suspect is facing first-degree murder charges.

