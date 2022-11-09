Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.

Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.

Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.

Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.

The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition.

The SEPTA police officer was not injured.