Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.
Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.
Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.
Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.
The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition.
The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
