2 people arrested in connection with violent robberies in South Philadelphia

Two people were arrested in connection with a string of robberies in South Philadelphia.

Police updated concerned residents during a public meeting at the Palumbo Recreation Center on Tuesday night after multiple people were beaten before their belongings were stolen in the Bella Vista and Hawthorne neighborhoods.

"We are hoping we will see a quieting of it," Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla said. "The captain was very active in working and bringing additional police and some highway patrol to ride by the area to see if they could see anything."

Just this past month, police said there were multiple assaults, where the victims were punched and kicked and had either their money, wallets or e-bikes stolen.

"We are all very much on edge, and we are fortunate to live in a neighborhood that doesn't have these incidents," one resident said.

"This is definitely not something people are used to seeing," Eugene Desyatnik, the president of the Bella Vista Neighbors Association, said.

Residents also said they are happy to know police are on top it and working to keep them safe.

Residents said as police continue to search for those reliable, they will continue to be aware of their surroundings and look out for each other.

"Hopefully this will be behind us," Desyatnik said.