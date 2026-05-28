Watch live: Phillies, Sixers, Eagles, Flyers to discuss "significant new investment" in South Philadelphia

A "significant new investment" is coming to South Philadelphia and it appears to involve the city's major sports teams.

Officials including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, Mayor Cherelle Parker and executives from the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and Sixers are appearing at a news conference Thursday morning.

An aerial view of Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field and Xfinity Mobile Arena from 2018. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream the news conference at 10:30 a.m. You can watch live in the player above.

The news conference will get underway at Citizens Bank Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated.