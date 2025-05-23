Watch CBS News
2 people dead, 1 seriously hurt after fire tears through South Philadelphia apartment building

By
Matthew Cavallo
Matthew Cavallo joined CBS Philadelphia as an Assignment Editor in September of 2024, prior to that he worked as an Assignment Editor for News 12 New Jersey. He graduated from Stockton University with a degree in Communications and Media/Journalism Studies. Matthew primarily covers breaking news stories.
Matthew Cavallo

CBS Philadelphia

An early morning apartment fire in Philadelphia's Bella Vista neighborhood has claimed the lives of two people and seriously hurt another.

According to Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Gustav Baumann, fire crews were called out to the 900 block of South 8th Street just after 2 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames from the apartment building.

Baumann says in total, three people were rescued from the second floor of the building by fire crews. They were then transported by medics to Jefferson Health, where two were pronounced dead and the other was listed in critical condition. 

The fire was placed under control around 3 a.m. The Philadelphia Fire Marshal and investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze to break out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matthew Cavallo

