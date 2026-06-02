South Jersey voters select Mullock, McGuire to take on incumbent House representatives in primary election

Voters in New Jersey headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election.

In New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, Democratic voters are selecting a candidate to take on incumbent Jeff Van Drew in November.

In the 3rd Congressional District, Republicans elected Michael McGuire to run against incumbent Herbert C. Conaway Jr. in the general election, CBS News projects.

Republicans are also choosing a candidate to face incumbent Sen. Cory Booker in the November general election. Booker is running unopposed.

In New Jersey's closely watched 7th Congressional District, Rebecca Bennett won the Democratic primary, CBS News projects, and will take on GOP Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who has been missing from the job for nearly three months.

See the full results.

New Jersey 1st Congressional District

In District 1, Democratic incumbent Rep. Donald Norcross ran unopposed; Republican challenger Damon Galdo, who hosts a podcast and works in construction, ran unopposed for the GOP nomination. District 1 includes parts of Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties.

New Jersey 2nd Congressional District

In District 2, which includes parts of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties, incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, CBS News projects Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock has won the nomination. He defeated Tim Alexander, Bayly Winder and Terri Reese.

Van Drew was first elected to this seat in 2018 as a Democrat and changed his party affiliation to Republican the following year; he's held the seat since then.

New Jersey 3rd Congressional District

In District 3, which includes parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties, the incumbent, Democrat Herbert C. Conaway Jr., ran unopposed in his primary.

Michael McGuire won the Republican primary, defeating business owner Justin Barbera and Jason Cullen, a territory manager in consumer-packaged goods, CBS News projects. McGuire is a veteran of the Marines, retired New York police officer and a family law attorney.

New Jersey Senate race

Democrat Cory Booker ran unopposed in the primary in his bid to keep his seat in the Senate.

Four Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination — physician and surgeon Robert Lebovics, Navy veteran and former Tabernacle Deputy Mayor Justin Murphy, Army veteran and state trooper Richard Tabor and political reporter Alex Zdan.