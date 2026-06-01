South Jersey bookstore sparking meaningful connections through Pride Book Club

As June marks the start of Pride Month celebrations, a South Jersey book shop transforms into a safe space for community and connection.

Inkwood Books in the heart of Haddonfield is filled with a collection of classics from memoirs to romances, but in a matter of minutes bookcases are removed and chairs are set up for its monthly Pride Book Club.

"Talk for about an hour... Have a glass of wine maybe and enjoy each other's company," said Chris Jervey, founder of the Pride Book Club.

Jervey launched the club two years ago, offering book lovers a chance to celebrate and discuss queer literature while making friendships close to home.

"I feel like now more than ever you need your people around you as much as you can," said club member Luca Chatburn. "To be in a group of people who are experiencing the same story for the first time, all together, is always special to hear," added Victoria Addonizio.

The hit HBO show "Heated Rivalry," based on the "Game Changers" book series, has increased interest in books with LGBTQ+ themes.

Inkwood Books employee Matilda Stolte told CBS News Philadelphia that the club is attracting readers from all walks of life. "It's an opportunity for people to read outside of their norms and outside of love that maybe looks like theirs," she said.

In addition to the Pride Book Club, Inkwood is also hosting a Pride Month Reading and Open Mic Night on Saturday, June 13. More information can we found on Inkwood's website.