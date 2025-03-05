West Philadelphia school honors "Soul Train" at Black history showcase

With a commitment to honoring and celebrating Black history throughout the year, Global Leadership Academy Charter School Southwest in West Philadelphia held a "GloTrain" student showcase Wednesday with songs, dances, fashion, dramatic performances and even commercial breaks from the 1970s to the present inspired by "Soul Train."

"It's a nod and a paying homage to an iconic Black show of the 70s and 80s," Global Leadership Academy Charter School Southwest Academy Leader Harold Bias said. "And we are just bridging the gap between the younger generation and the older generation today."

Bias said the kids really get into the assignment.

"The kids really buy in," Bias said. "They hear this music at their family functions, at cookouts and family reunions, so for them to bring it to life through performance, it has been a great experience for everyone involved and for the parents who come in and see their scholars breathing life into it."

About 250 children participated in the tribute to the groundbreaking nationally syndicated program "Soul Train," which was created by Don Cornelius in 1970.

"I mean why not Soul Train?" Bias said. "It's such an iconic show! It is kind of a meeting point and center point for all of Black culture. A lot of times politics were discussed."

Bias said the showcase also connects with the students' excursions as sixth-grade students travel throughout the south and visit civil rights landmarks and seventh graders visit Motown in Detroit.

"A lot of the music you hear today is a nod to Motown and a credit to the research the scholars have done," Bias said.

Academy leadership said more events to celebrate Black history will happen throughout the year.

"The music is a core of Black culture here in America. It is a staple of culture and what bonds us and brings us all together," Bias said.