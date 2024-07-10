Watch CBS News
Souderton runners gather for annual 5K despite sizzling temperatures

By Aziza Shuler

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) — Despite the heat wave, hundreds gathered to run and walk around the perimeter of Souderton Community Park Wednesday night.

Every July, Souderton hosts its annual Moyer 5K featuring a 1K kids' fun run and 5K race to benefit a local meal program.

"We have almost a record number of participants, nearly 700. So the heat is not going to stop us," Mayor Dan Yocum said.

The event is in its 29th year and has become a family tradition for many, who say they're used to running in above 90-degree weather. 

Thankfully there was a breeze in the air providing a little relief. 

"Just being a hair higher in elevation, it makes a difference in temperature," Keith Detweiler, of Grace Community Church, said.

Detweiler's church handed out cold bottled water straight out of the back of his truck.

There were also plenty of refreshing treats and drinks available.

But at mile 3, things really cooled down when runners got hit with a powerful spray from the fire department's hose, keeping them cool and energized for the final stretch.

