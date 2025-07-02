Community steps up to help replace stolen items from South Jersey Sandlot

Community steps up to replace stolen items from South Jersey Sandlot in Glendora

Community steps up to replace stolen items from South Jersey Sandlot in Glendora

A community effort is underway in South Jersey to help replace equipment and other items stolen from a beloved neighborhood sandlot.

Ryan Boyle, who helped organize the community field where more than a dozen neighborhood kids play wiffle ball in Glendora, said the field was the target of thieves last week.

Boyle said a police report was filed with Gloucester Township police after bats, balls, a pitching mound and more were stolen from the field last Thursday night.

He also captured the suspects in the act on a home surveillance camera.

"Knowing that there are people out there willing to do this does make you nervous," Boyle said.

The sandlot has become a safe haven for kids. Jackson Yost, 13, who is one of the many kids who play on the field, said he was disappointed to hear some of their equipment was stolen.

"It hurt a lot," he said.

The games, which have continued to grow, have caught the attention of community groups, and many of the items that were stolen were donated to the kids, Boyle said.

But within days of the theft, Boyle said the community stepped up in a big way, helping Boyle and the kids replace the some of the stolen items by donating a new backstop, another pitching mound and other pieces of equipment.

"Seeing all of this really makes you thankful for the good people in the community," he said.

And for kids like Yost, the act of kindness gives them the drive to keep playing no matter what.

"They can steal all they want and we can keep playing," he said.