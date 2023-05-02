Sophisticated car theft ring steals 2 luxury cars from locked garage in NJ

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Mantua Township Police are investigating after detectives said a sophisticated car theft ring based out of North Jersey stole two luxury cars from a locked garage.

Investigators said the theft happened early Friday morning at a home off Breakneck Road in the township.

According to police, thieves riding in a Jeep went up to a home and were able to remotely open its locked garage doors using an RFID reader. Once inside, thieves found car keys and stole a Range Rover and a Dodge TRX pick-up truck.

Mantua Township Police believe the thieves specifically targeted the house for its luxury cars.

Mantua Twp Police are looking for this vehicle, which, they say, was involved in the theft of two luxury cars from a locked garage. Police say the thieves are part of a sophisticated organized luxury car theft ring based out of North Jersey. The story today on @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/JmpV8oCFoM — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) May 2, 2023

Gina Sabano lives near Breakneck Road and since hearing about the theft she plans to add more cameras to her house.

"Very concerned. Very nerve-wracking. I guess we have to be more aware of our surroundings," Sabano said. "Always lock your doors and your car and your house doesn't matter if you go for two minutes to the store."

Investigators said the Jeep the thieves used to drive into town was stolen out of North Jersey.

Mantua Township Police are working with the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Taskforce to investigate the case.