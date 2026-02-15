Light rain and slushy snow to impact the Philadelphia region Sunday night into Monday

Sunday won't be quite as warm or as sunny as Saturday, so keep your coats and umbrellas close if you're heading out today.

It'll stay dry in the morning and early afternoon, but rain showers arrive by the late afternoon early evening. Some precipitation will transition over to a slushy snow late tonight and overnight across the Delaware Valley.

NEXT big change

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday evening as a large storm system slides past to our south.

Scattered rain showers will mix with snow in the afternoon and by late evening and overnight, temperatures will drop to the low and mid 30s with rain changing to slushy snow in places. Slippery roads and air travel delays are possible across the region.

This isn't a major storm, but more of a nuisance that could impact your long holiday weekend. About an inch of rain and a coating to 1"-2" of wet snow is possible in spots, mainly on grass and existing snow.

South Jersey and Delaware can expect rain and some minor mixing, while the I-95 corridor and Pennsylvania counties can expect rain changing into slushy snow.

By Monday morning the storm is long gone and any slushy snow that did fall will melt quickly as temperatures rise into the 40s.

The second big change is temperatures in the low 50s by Tuesday and likely for the remainder of next week.

In fact, the extended outlook keeps us above freezing during the day for the next 7-10 days.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for evening rain or snow. High 42, low 30.

Monday/Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy. High 43, low 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 51, Low 31.

Wednesday: Chance rain. High 51, low 37.

Thursday: Chance rain. High 44, low 40.

Friday: Chance rain. High 46, low 38.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 39, low 37.

