Snoop Dogg is Team USA's No. 1 fan at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here are some of his standout moments.
Team USA has millions of fans, but Snoop Dogg may just be No. 1. It seems everywhere you turn during the 2024 Paris Olympics, there's Snoop bringing smiles and laughter to everyones' faces and cheering the athletes on.
The rapper and media personality has been center stage in his black shades and Team USA tracksuits, shooting the breeze with everyone from Simone Biles to Martha Stewart.
Throughout the Games, he's been providing regular reports for host network NBC. This is the second time Snoop has worked the Olympic circuit, following his breakout role as an Olympic correspondent at the Tokyo Games.
Prior to the start of this year's festivities, the global star said in a statement, "I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix."
He has certainly delivered. The 52-year-old rapper's droll commentary and one-of-a-kind Snoop-energy has set the internet ablaze, with videos of his Olympic cameos quickly going viral.
It's hard to narrow it down, but here are some of Snoop's standout moments so far.
Olympic torch bearer
Snoop started off strong as one of the torch bearers for Team USA. The rap icon was one of the last people to carry the Olympic flame before it reached its final destination at the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. At 6 foot 4, he easily stood out among the crowd. On his way to pass off the flame, he treated fans to the Crip Walk, one of his signature moves.
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles victory dance
Pair up the multi-gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles with Snoop, and nothing but good things are bound to happen.
Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles were caught in an impromptu dance party with Snoop during the women's Olympic gymnastics qualifying round. Once the gymnasts spotted him in the crowd, there was no turning back: the two broke out their best moves. The interaction quickly became a viral sensation.
Snoop also showed his support for Biles at the stadium with a custom-made shirt featuring the Olympics athlete.
Badminton banter
An intense badminton rally between the U.S. and China drew thousands of eyes thanks to Snoop's colorful commentary.
"They rockin' and rollin.' Back and forth. Gimme that. No, I need that. Nope over here. Nope over there," he can be heard saying in a now viral clip that's been liked by over 340,000 TikTok users.
Snoop and Martha Stewart sport matching equestrian attire
Snoop and Martha Stewart took their friendship to a whole new level during an equestrian dressage match, when they showed up in matching attire consisting of riding boots, white pants, black blazers and helmets.
The two became fast friends over a decade ago, after Snoop made an appearance on Stewart's cooking show. Since then, they've done everything from compete on game shows to star in Super Bowl commercials together.
During the dressage event — where riders maneuver their horse through a series of moves — the two shared laughs as Snoop made up a rap to go along one of the horse's sideway shuffles.
Going for a swim with Michael Phelps
Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps may be off the clock, but he's still getting his laps in — recently with Snoop. The two were spotted going for a swim together in a video posted by NBC. In it, Snoop is wearing a black cap that says "Phelps" on the front.
"Mike, you make this look too easy," he says in the clip.
A visit to the Louvre
Snoop Dogg was caught "snooping around" the Louvre Museum in Paris in a TikTok posted to the rapper's account on Friday. "You ever seen 'Night at the Museum'?" Snoop says. "Well, tonight you get to go to the museum with Snoop Dogg."
In the minute-long clip, Snoop walks around the empty halls of the Louvre, commenting on works from the museum's sprawling collection.
During one of his stops, the rapper has a short stare-off with Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, whose eyes are known to follow admirers everywhere.
"I just found out I was Mona Lisa's twin brother, Tony Lisa," Snoop says.