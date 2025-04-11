Watch CBS News
Hundreds of Camden County, New Jersey residents' EBT benefits were stolen in past month, officials say

Joe Brandt
Over 200 reports of stolen EBT benefits have been filed in Camden County, New Jersey, over the past month, officials said, warning cardholders to be on the lookout for skimming devices that could steal their card information.

Skimming devices have been found at convenience and grocery stores in the county, including the Save-A-Lot on Federal Street in Pennsauken and the 7-Eleven on Kings Highway in Mt. Ephraim.

Residents who have NJ Families First benefits accounts are being urged to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity, and use the "lock" function on their card.

How to lock your NJ Families First EBT account

Here's how you lock your NJ Families First EBT card when you're not using it:

  • Log into your account on NJFamiliesFirst.com or the ConnectEBT app.
  • In the app, tap "lock/unlock card," or on the website, click "lock/unlock card" in the top right corner.
  • Select "lock my card everywhere" in the app or click "submit" on the website.

If you take this step, you will have to complete the process again to unlock your card before you can use it.

"Once EBT funds have been stolen, they cannot be reimbursed, so the Board of Social Services is encouraging EBT users to utilize the lock function on their cards," the Camden County Board of Social Services said in a news release.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said the suspicious activity is under investigation and will not be tolerated.

"We encourage residents who have noticed suspicious activity on their accounts or at card readers to report it to their local police department immediately," MacAulay said in a news release. "If something does not look right, please let authorities know.  We will not tolerate criminals using skimming devices to steal from our community."  

