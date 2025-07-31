Smarty Jones, racehorse from Pennsylvania, to be added to Hall of Fame 21 years after winning Kentucky Derby

Pennsylvania-bred Smarty Jones set to join Hall of Fame 21 years after nearly winning Triple Crown

Pennsylvania-bred Smarty Jones set to join Hall of Fame 21 years after nearly winning Triple Crown

Pennsylvania-bred Smarty Jones set to join Hall of Fame 21 years after nearly winning Triple Crown

Pat Chapman, breeder and owner of the legendary chestnut stallion Smarty Jones, says his induction into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame finally brings peace, two decades after the Pennsylvania-born horse's final race.

"This is the ending, I'm telling you, I can sleep well at night. He is vindicated now," Chapman said.

Smarty Jones was born on Chapman's farm in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and named after her mother's nickname, "Smarty."

In 2004, the chestnut colt burst onto the national scene. Undefeated heading into the Triple Crown, he crushed the Kentucky Derby and romped to victory in the Preakness Stakes by a record 11½ lengths, a mark that still stands today. But the Belmont Stakes ended his historic run, as he finished just one length shy of a Triple Crown title.

"We will never ever know how good of a horse he might have been," Chapman said.

Trainer John Servis remembers when Smarty became the horse to beat.

"He could run horses off their feet. ... He could stalk, he could go to the front," Servis said. "Belmont now becomes, not how do we win the Belmont, but how do we beat Smarty Jones? My horse had a bull's eye on his back."

In only two years on the track, Smarty Jones earned $7.6 million and won over the hearts of a nation.

"It was incredible. It didn't just do things for the sport; it did things for the nation. He became a hero," Servis said.

"Philadelphia, they were really hot for Smarty, they loved him. There were billboards about the horse, there were songs about him," Chapman added. "The fan mail, we had tubs and tubs of fan mail."

"He did bring a lot of interest to racing from people who had never paid attention," Chapman said.

Many credit that loyal fan base with helping push Smarty into the hall. Elected in his first year on the ballot, Smarty Jones finally crosses the finish line he always deserved.

The newest Hall of Fame members will be enshrined on Friday in Saratoga Springs, New York.