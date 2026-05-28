Police advise about black bear sighting in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County

Police in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County, are advising residents to be on the lookout for a black bear.

In a post on social media Thursday afternoon, Whitpain Township Police said the bear was wandering around the area of Skippack Pike and Belfry Drive.

Chopper 3 flew over the area after the social media post and saw police officers on the scene tracking the animal.

Whitpain Township police said the Pennsylvania game warden was on the way to assist in the investigation. Police urged residents to be aware of their surroundings and the location of children and pets.