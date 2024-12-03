Skimming device found inside CVS store in Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Police in Kutztown, Pennsylvania are warning shoppers to check their bank statements after a skimming device was found inside the CVS store on Constitution Boulevard.

The Kutztown Borough Police Department said the skimmer was located on Sunday, Dec. 1 on the Santander ATM located inside the store's photo section, and was detected after a customer had issues with their card not reading properly.

Police said the skimmer, which looked like a circuit board, had a card reader and a hidden camera attached above the keypad to record customers' PIN numbers.

The skimmer and camera have been removed from the ATM, but police did not say how long they suspect the device was there before being detected.

Anyone who used the ATM recently is urged to check their bank statements for unauthorized transactions and report suspicious purchases.