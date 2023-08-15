Woman wanted for throwing skee ball at child in Jersey Shore arcade: police

Woman wanted for throwing skee ball at child in Cape May arcade

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Cape May need help finding a woman wanted for a bizarre incident at an arcade.

Surveillance video shows a woman in a white dress throw a skee ball that hit a child in the back of the head.

Police say she threw the ball after getting into an argument with someone else. Skee balls are made of wood

If you recognize that woman, contact Cape May police.