Sixers Youth Foundation gala aims to give back to future generations: "I try to bring joy to people"

It was a star-studded red carpet at the Fillmore Thursday night in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood for the Sixers Youth Foundation gala.

"It's fun for everybody to get away from the pressures of basketball," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said.

The charity event helps raise money for the Sixers Youth Foundation, a nonprofit started back in 2015, whose mission is to use the power of basketball and the influence of the Sixers to inspire future generations.

"You have to show up. The youth is the future, obviously, so it's easy to pour into them, the same way I would pour into my kids," Sixers forward Paul George said.

"I want to inspire the next generation because those are the people that are going to push it forward for us," Sixers forward Kelly Oubre said.

The foundation has helped thousands and thousands of kids in the region through refurbishing basketball courts, hosting basketball clinics and promoting academic enrichment. The goal is to continue the mission with the money raised.

"It's pretty cool to see the kids reactions to seeing us," Sixers forward Dalen Terry said.

"I have been raising money for kids in Philly and I am from Philly, so it's good to give back," Sixers forward Justin Edwards said.

The players said the best part is the scope of people they can help and seeing the smiles on the kids faces.

"I hope I am making them smile, making them laugh," Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey said. "My biggest thing is, I try to bring joy to people."