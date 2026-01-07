Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George power Philadelphia 76ers past Washington Wizards

Joel Embiid scored 28 points, Paul George added 23 and all of Philadelphia's starters scored in double-figures as the 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 131-110 on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Maxey contributed 22 points and eight assists for the 76ers, who have won four of five.

Tre Johnson had a team-high 20 points for Washington, which played without several key players on the second night of a back-to-back. CJ McCollum (right quad soreness) and Khris Middleton (right knee injury) were among the Washington players sidelined.

Embiid played in his fifth consecutive game contest since being slowed by early season injuries. The 2023 MVP shot 10 for 14 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds.

Philadelphia took control early behind Embiid's 16 points in the first quarter. The 76ers were up 92-80 entering the fourth before opening the final period with an 11-0 run, capped by a Quentin Grimes dunk to take a 23-point lead. Grimes finished with 16 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the Philadelphia lineup from a left knee injury and scored two points in his first game since Nov. 14. Trendon Watford (left abductor sprain) also returned for the 76ers, who had their full complement of players for the first time this season. Watford last played on Nov. 25.

The 76ers bounced back from Monday's 125-124 overtime home loss to Denver in which the Nuggets had just nine available players and were missing their entire regular starting lineup.

Washington had won five of seven games entering Wednesday after starting the season 3-20. But, they were short-handed against the 76ers, missing Corey Kispert (hamstring) and Keyshawn George (left hip) in addition to Middleton and McCollum. Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly each scored 18 for the Wizards.

Coach Brian Keefe said before the game that there is no timetable for Cam Whitmore's return. He has been out since last month due to upper extremity deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Up next

Wizards: Host New Orleans on Friday.

76ers: At Orlando on Friday.