Without Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers drop third straight game in loss to Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson had 32 points and 10 rebounds and CJ McCollum added 23 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-107 on Thursday night in the teams' first game after the All-Star break.

Dyson Daniels finished with 15 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14, and Zaccharie Risacher and Jock Landale each had 10 as the Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with their third win over Philadelphia this season.

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points and Rising Stars MVP VJ Edgecombe added 20 for the Sixers, who were without center Joel Embiid, who missed the game due to soreness in his right shin.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points and Quentin Grimes scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half for Philly. Andre Drummond contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Sixers lost their third in a row and for the fourth time in five games.

The Hawks built an 11 point lead with approximately six minutes remaining before the Sixers charged back and closed within 108-104 with less than three minutes left. Atlanta closed the game with a 9-3 run that included five points by Johnson, who shot 14 for 16 from the line.

The 76ers said Embiid experienced soreness in his shin while participating in a right knee injury management program over the break. After consulting with doctors, Embiid has received daily treatment, while progressing through on-court work and strength and conditioning.

Coach Nick Nurse said before the game against the Hawks that the plan is to get Embiid on the court on Friday and "see how he looks from there." Nurse said he "don't anticipate it being a long time."

Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31 games this season.

Up next

Hawks: Host Miami Heat on Friday.

76ers: At New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.