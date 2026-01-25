Philadelphia 76ers-Charlotte Hornets' start time moved up Monday due to winter storm

The Philadelphia 76ers' game vs. the Charlotte Hornets Monday has been moved up due to the winter storm impacting millions in the United States.

The NBA announced Sunday that the game will start at 3 p.m. Monday. It was initially scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The NBA also moved up the start time of the Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks game to 1:30 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather.

The Sixers (24-20) are coming off a 112-109 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Joel Embiid scored 38 points in the loss, but he'll miss Monday's game against the Hornets due to a left knee injury. Paul George (left knee injury management) will also miss the game.

How much snow fell in Philadelphia?

The winter storm will taper off Sunday night in the Philadelphia region.

So far, Philadelphia has gotten 9.1 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. It's the city's largest snowstorm in a decade. In 2016, Philly got 22.4 inches of snow.

Other areas in the region like Allentown in the Lehigh Valley got about a foot of snow.

NEXT big weather change: Below freezing next 7-10 days

Temperatures will plummet Monday through the middle of next week, with highs in the low 20s and overnight lows dipping to single digits and below zero.

So, plan on this snow sticking around for the next week or so. We will end January and start February bitterly cold.