Watch CBS News
Sports

Sixers to hold virtual meetings for community input on proposed 76 Place arena in Center City

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Sixers to hold 5 virtual meetings this month to get community input on new arena
Sixers to hold 5 virtual meetings this month to get community input on new arena 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers want to know what you think about their latest plans for a new arena in Center City.

The Sixers on Thursday released more renderings of the proposed arena, which includes building 395 apartments above it. They claim 20% of those apartments will be designated as "affordable housing."

The team will hold five virtual meetings in August to get input from the community.

76 Devcorp said in a release, "Members of the public can expect to learn details related to design, transportation, economic impact, tax benefits and more."

The first meeting is Tuesday night.

Here is the full schedule.

August Meeting Schedule

  • Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 6-8 p.m. (Mandarin-language meeting)
  • Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. (Cantonese-language meeting)
  • Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 8:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.