Sixers to host bus tour around Penn's Medical campuses as they open season against Celtics

Sixers to open season Tuesday night against the Celtics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been all about the Phils and the Eagles lately, but now we're talking basketball. The Sixers kick off their season Tuesday night in Boston against the Celtics.

The team squeezed in a final practice Monday in Camden before the season opener. They're hoping to carry on this positive Philly sports energy into their games.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Boston.

Before the game, the Sixers will host a bus tour around Penn's Medical campuses in Philadelphia.

The Sixers Stixers, DJ Ghost and more will get fans pumped up for the season.

There will also be a T-shirt toss and special game ticket giveaways.

The bus tour starts at 11:30 a.m. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.