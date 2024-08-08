Should the Philadelphia 76ers build a new arena in Delaware? Gov. John Carney thinks so.

Despite New Jersey expressing interest, Sixers are committed to building new arena in Philadelphia

Despite New Jersey expressing interest, Sixers are committed to building new arena in Philadelphia

Despite New Jersey expressing interest, Sixers are committed to building new arena in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are still pushing to build a new arena in Center City after announcing the proposal in 2022. Since then, they've hit roadblocks to build an arena on Market Street just east of City Hall.

New Jersey made a push to persuade the Sixers to build the arena in Camden this summer, and another nearby state has thrown its hat in the ring.

On Thursday, Delaware Gov. John Carney posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he wants the Sixers to build in Wilmington -- which is roughly 30 miles from Philly.

"Hey @sixers, if you're looking outside of Philly, let's build your new arena in Wilmington," Carney wrote. "We're all in. In Delaware, you'll get: A huge Sixers fan base, No sales tax, Best community around. Check out this rendering of the arena. What do we think, Delaware?"

Hey @sixers, if you’re looking outside of Philly, let's build your new arena in Wilmington. We’re all in.



In Delaware, you'll get:

🏀 A huge Sixers fan base

👏 No sales tax

😎 Best community around



Check out this rendering of the arena. What do we think, Delaware? pic.twitter.com/UoUhkQhNH0 — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) August 8, 2024

The Sixers declined to comment on Carney's post.

The Sixers' G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats, plays in Wilmington at Chase Fieldhouse.

In July, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that state leaders had a "serious conversation" with the Sixers to build its new proposed arena, 76 Place, in Camden. The Sixers' practice facility is already located across the Delaware River in the Garden State.

After that emerged, the Sixers said they remained committed to building a new arena in Philadelphia.

"We remain focused on bringing a state-of-the-art arena to Philadelphia as we have been for the last four years," the Sixers said in a statement in July. "We are hopeful to reach an agreement with the city this summer to ensure legislation is introduced in early September, which will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season."

Following the New Jersey news in July, Sixers co-owner David Adelman told Crossing Broad: "Josh [Harris], David [Blitzer] and I have said from day one this is a Philadelphia team, and it is not moving to New Jersey."

The Sixers are hoping to have a new arena built after their lease expires following the 2030-31 season at the Wells Fargo Center.

The proposed arena in Market East would be in a part of the Fashion District Mall bounded by 10th and 11th streets and Market and Filbert streets, which is just south of Chinatown.

Chinatown has strongly opposed the proposed arena, but it has gotten endorsements from the NAACP Philadelphia branch and the African American Chamber of Commerce and Black clergy.

Earlier this year, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission said it still didn't have a final date to release the economic impact of the proposed arena.