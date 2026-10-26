Nitro roller coaster at New Jersey Six Flags adding seat belts following fatal ride fall in Georgia

The Nitro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, is getting a safety upgrade after a fatal incident at a park in Georgia earlier this month.

Nitro at Great Adventure is one of three temporarily closed Six Flags coasters receiving seat belts, according to a Six Flags spokesperson. It was among nine roller coasters temporarily closed after an incident at Six Flags Over Georgia, where a rider fell from the Goliath ride and several others were injured.

Nitro has been temporarily closed since the Oct. 13 incident, and there is still no timeline for its reopening.

Nitro is classified as a hypercoaster due to its speed, height and airtime, according to Six Flags. The ride opened to the public in April 2001 in Jackson Township.

While riding Nitro, riders can see the Philadelphia skyline for a glimpse before flying down a 215-foot drop. The roller coaster hits a top speed of 80 mph.